Marie Antoinette's Versailles chambers on display
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Marie Antoinette's Versailles apartments on display

After three years of renovation, French Queen Marie Antoinette's apartments are to reopen to the public at the Chateau of Versailles.

The rooms were used by the queen for sleeping and receiving guests.

  • 14 Apr 2019
Go to next video: Taxidermy exhibits get spring clean