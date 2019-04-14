Marie Antoinette's Versailles chambers on display
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Marie Antoinette's Versailles chambers on display

After three years of renovation, the queen's rooms are open to the public.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 14 Apr 2019