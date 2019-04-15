The moment Notre-Dame’s spire fell
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Notre-Dame's spire collapses due to fire

The spire of Paris's Notre Dame Cathedral has collapsed due to a massive fire.

The cause of the fire is not yet clear, but officials say that it could be linked to renovation work.

This video has no commentary

  • 15 Apr 2019
Go to next video: Massive flames at Notre-Dame