Hymns and shock after Notre-Dame fire
Notre-Dame fire: Hymns sung in the street as cathedral burns

Thousands of people gathered in the streets around Notre-Dame cathedral as the building burnt.

Many expressed shock and disbelief at the sight.

Some could be seen openly weeping, while others sang hymns or said prayers.

  • 16 Apr 2019
