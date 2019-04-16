Hymns and shock after Notre-Dame fire

Media player
Notre-Dame fire: Hymns sung in the street as cathedral burns
Thousands of people gathered in the streets around Notre-Dame cathedral as the building burnt.
Many expressed shock and disbelief at the sight.
Some could be seen openly weeping, while others sang hymns or said prayers.
16 Apr 2019
