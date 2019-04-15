Notre-Dame cathedral fire eyewitness: ‘We could feel the heat from 100m away’
Notre-Dame cathedral fire: ‘We could feel the heat from 100m away’

A fire has broken out at the famous Notre-Dame cathedral in Paris and has spread rapidly across the building.

Travis, from the United States, was visiting Paris for the first time. He told 5 Live’s Sarah Brett the scene was “devastating” and “overwhelming”.

He also said he could feel the heat of the flames from 100m away.

This clip is originally from 5 Live Drive on 15 April 2019.

  • 15 Apr 2019
