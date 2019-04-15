Flames 'have completely engulfed the roof'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Notre-Dame fire: Flames 'have completely engulfed the roof'

The BBC's Lucy Williamson surveys the scene of an ongoing fire at the Notre-Dame cathedral in Paris.

It is unclear how the fire began, but officials say it could be linked to renovation work.

Follow live updates here.

  • 15 Apr 2019
Go to next video: Massive flames at Notre-Dame