Notre-Dame fire: Flames 'have completely engulfed the roof'
The BBC's Lucy Williamson surveys the scene of an ongoing fire at the Notre-Dame cathedral in Paris.
It is unclear how the fire began, but officials say it could be linked to renovation work.
15 Apr 2019
