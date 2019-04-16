'We will rebuild this cathedral'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Notre-Dame: The French president says the cathedral will be rebuilt following fire

A huge fire has destroyed large parts of the Cathedral of Notre-Dame, although a Paris fire chief said the main structure has been saved.

French President Emmanuel Macron announced a national subscription would be launched to raise money for the cathedral to be rebuilt.

He described Notre-Dame as a place where French people "lived all our great moments" and "the epicentre of our lives".

  • 16 Apr 2019
Go to next video: The moment Notre-Dame’s spire fell