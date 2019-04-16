Violins playing for Notre-Dame fire
Notre-Dame fire: Vigil held in Paris

Hundreds of people gathered in tribute to the devastated Notre-Dame cathedral.

People gathered in front of the Church of Saint-Sulpice in Paris before marching towards Place Saint-Michel square.

