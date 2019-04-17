'You have been through worse'
Michelle Obama on Notre-Dame fire: 'You have been through worse'

Michelle Obama was on an dinner cruise along the Seine River in Paris when the Notre Dame Cathedral caught fire on Monday night.

She shared a tribute after the fire saying her 'heart aches with the people of France'.

The former US first lady spoke about the fire during her Paris book tour.

