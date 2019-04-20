Kenneth Clark on Notre-Dame cathedral
Art historian Kenneth Clark reflects on the significance of Notre-Dame in his 1969 television series Civilisation.

"What is civilisation?" he asks, while standing in front of the cathedral. "I don't know... but I think I can recognise it when I see it."

  • 20 Apr 2019