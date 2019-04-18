MEP puts on surprise musical show
European parliament given surprise musical performance

As the final session of the current European Parliament wrapped up, a Slovakian MEP took the opportunity to give a musical performance.

"It is our responsibility to keep Europe together. Let's rebuild Notre-Dame and Happy Easter," Lojze Peterle told his fellow MEPs.

He then played a rendition of Ode to Joy - the EU anthem - on the harmonica, drawing applause from European politicians.

