'I'm the father to 110 huskies'

Video

Does the thought of living with over a hundred dogs sound like a dream or a nightmare?

Well for Audun, who lives in the world's northernmost settlement, this is a reality.

But his new home Longyearbyen, located in the Arctic, is believed to be warming faster than any other town on Earth.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.