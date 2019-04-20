Paris police fire tear gas at demonstrators
Police in Paris have fired tear gas and arrested more than 100 people as part of the latest anti-government protests by France's yellow vest movement.

A number of motorbikes have been set on fire and the protesters have been banned from the area around the Notre-Dame cathedral, which was badly damaged in a huge fire earlier this week, in order to protect the structure.

