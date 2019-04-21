Comedian wins Ukraine's election
Ukraine election: Comedian Volodymyr Zelensky wins

Volodymyr Zelensky has won Ukraine's presidential election, according to exit polls.

The comedian, with no political experience, won a resounding victory. The incumbent, Petro Poroshenko, has admitted defeat.

