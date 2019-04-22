Baby squirrels saved after tree cut down

Media player
Baby squirrels saved after tree holding nest is cut down
Six baby squirrels have been rescued after the tree holding their nest was chopped down.
Vets in Przemysl, Poland, who are bottle feeding the animals, say two of them had been attacked by a dog before they were found.
22 Apr 2019
