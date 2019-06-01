Inside the massive protests few people know about

Media player
Serbia rallies now among Europe's longest-running protests
Protesters in Belgrade have demonstrated against President Aleksandar Vucic every weekend since November last year.
They claim Mr Vucic is using the dictator's playbook to consolidate power around himself and his Serbian Progressive Party.
BBC Serbian's Petra Zivic joined protesters to find out what is going on.
01 Jun 2019
