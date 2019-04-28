New generation of climate heroes

Video

The town of Ii in northern Finland wants to be the world's first zero-waste community.

They stopped using fossil fuels - and the municipality is reducing CO2 emissions faster than any other community in Finland.

Their target is to reduce carbon emissions by 80% by 2020, which is 30 years ahead of the EU's target.

Since 2012 they've invested heavily in geothermal, solar and wind energy projects that have paid off: they now generate a profit of half a million euros a year.

They believe the key to successful climate action is education from a very young age. So how is Ii raising an environmentally conscious generation?

Producer: Erika Benke; Camera: Antti Leinonen; Editing: Soraya Auer