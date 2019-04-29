'He definitely is a strange fish'

Video

Jacob Rees-Mogg has responded to criticism from former taoiseach (Irish Prime Minister) Bertie Ahern over his knowledge of the Irish border.

In remarks made on Sunday, Mr Ahern said the Conservative MP had admitted not knowing what the Irish border was.

Mr Ahern said Mr Rees-Mogg, the leader of the European Research Group, was a "strange fish, in and out of the water".

Responding on Twitter, Mr Rees-Mogg, a high-profile supporter of Brexit, said the criticism was "quite funny but regrettably untrue".