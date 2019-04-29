Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'He definitely is a strange fish'
Jacob Rees-Mogg has responded to criticism from former taoiseach (Irish Prime Minister) Bertie Ahern over his knowledge of the Irish border.
In remarks made on Sunday, Mr Ahern said the Conservative MP had admitted not knowing what the Irish border was.
Mr Ahern said Mr Rees-Mogg, the leader of the European Research Group, was a "strange fish, in and out of the water".
Responding on Twitter, Mr Rees-Mogg, a high-profile supporter of Brexit, said the criticism was "quite funny but regrettably untrue".
-
29 Apr 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window