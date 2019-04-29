Is this whale a Russian spy?
While friendly and cute, this whale has secrets.

Found near Ingoya, Norway, it's believed to have been trained by the Russian navy and was wearing a camera holder.

Though it mostly seemed interested in fish and playing fetch.

