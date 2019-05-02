'Bring my grandchildren home from Syria'

Video

Hundreds of wives and children of former Islamic State group fighters who are detained in camps in northern Syria are stuck as their countries of origin are reluctant to take them back.

In many European countries, their relatives are campaigning for their return.

Fatiha, 47, is the grandmother of 6 children aged between 1 and 7 who are being kept in Ain Issa camp in Syria, years after their parents left Europe to join the so-called Islamic State group.

She hopes she will soon be able to welcome the children back to her home near Antwerp in Belgium.

Video Journalists: Bruno Boelpaep and Mahmoud Elsobky