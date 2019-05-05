Burning plane makes emergency landing
At least 13 people were killed after a Russian plane caught fire mid-air before making an emergency landing at a Moscow airport.

Videos on social media showed passengers using emergency exit slides to escape and run away from the burning Aeroflot aircraft.

The aircraft is reportedly a Sukhoi Superjet-100, and was scheduled to depart at 17:50 local time (14:50 GMT) for the city of Murmansk.

The crew issued a distress signal shortly after departure from Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport, Interfax reports.

