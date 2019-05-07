Iceland's Green PM Jakobsdóttir on Nato

Video

Iceland's Prime Minister Katrín Jakobsdóttir says she does not believe Iceland should be a member of Nato but that her government would follow the country's existing national security policy of which Nato membership was a "cornerstone".

She told Hardtalk's Shaun Ley this was a "compromise" with her coalition partners.

Katrín Jakobsdóttir became Iceland's prime minister after her Left-Green Movement secured a coalition deal in 2017. She has pledged to make Iceland carbon neutral by 2040.

