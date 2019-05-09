Who are the far-right's Generation Identity?

Video

Far-right groups across Europe promise to end migration and shake-up the EU – but are they fuelling hate?

Generation Identity is a far-right youth network operating in Germany, a country where the main opposition political party the AfD is also from the far-right. Despite having relatively few members, GI is branching out across Europe.

Last year the Christchurch mosque gunman donated to the group, although Generation Identity has denied any link to the shootings.

The BBC's Jean Mackenzie has been to visit their headquarters.

Produced and filmed by Sara Monetta and Andy Smythe