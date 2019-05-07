‘We will never give up’

Video

In a speech broadcast on social media, Turkey's opposition candidate Ekrem Imamoglu has pledged to not “give up” despite his election victory in Istanbul’s mayoral election being overturned.

Preliminary results from the election board show opposition Republican People's Party's (CHP) Ekrem Imamoglu won the local election.

The ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) of President Recep Tayyip claims that there were irregularities that invalidate the vote.

A re-run has been ordered in June.

