Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
What do Russians think of Stalin?
Under Vladimir Putin, Russia's Victory Day has grown into a major public celebration - and today, once again, tanks will roll across Red Square.
The renewed stress on the Soviet victory against Nazi Germany has recast Joseph Stalin as a great war leader, glossing over his crimes and repression.
The latest polls show that even young Russians now have an increasingly positive view of Stalin, but the reality is not quite as straightforward as the statistics suggest.
-
09 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window