Previously unseen Cupid revealed in Vermeer masterpiece
Experts at a German art gallery say an internationally renowned painting, Girl Reading a Letter at an Open Window by Johannes Vermeer, was significantly altered after his death.
While restoring the masterpiece in Dresden, they uncovered a long lost Cupid which had been painted over.
BBC Berlin correspondent Jenny Hill has been to see it.
08 May 2019
