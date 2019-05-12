Petrol bombs thrown at Albania PM's office

Media player
Albania protests: Petrol bombs hurled at PM's office
Thousands of Albanians have been protesting against Prime Minister Edi Rama, with some throwing petrol bombs at his office.
For the last three months, there have been anti-government demonstrations in Albania. Mr Rama faces allegations of electoral fraud and corruption.
Opposition leader Lulzim Basha urged crowds to continue protests until Mr Rama steps down from power.
12 May 2019
