Putin's 'simple solution' to church row

Yekaterinburg church protests: Putin calls for public vote
Russian President Vladimir Putin has intervened in an ongoing row over a new church in Yekaterinburg.
He said the Russian Orthodox Church "should unite people, not divide them", and called for the plans to build a church in a park to be put to a poll.
His intervention follows four days of protests by thousands of city residents.
The city's deputy mayor said construction would be suspended, while a survey was conducted.
17 May 2019
