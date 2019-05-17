Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'How are we different from traditional couples?'
Nikita and Radyion are a gay couple from Belarus. It is hard for them to express their feeling anywhere but online as there are very few openly gay people in the country.
Although same sex relationships are not illegal in Belarus, the country remains one of the most homophobic in Europe according to the International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and Intersex Association.
Nonetheless Nikita and Rodion decided to openly tell BBC about the story of their relationship.
Video Journalist: Tatsiana Yanutsevich
-
17 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window