President Zelensky arrives and high-fives
Video

President Zelensky high-fives and selfies his way to inauguration

Volodymyr Zelensky arrived at his own presidential inauguration in high spirits, greeting the crowd with kisses, high-fives, selfies, and a photo-friendly muscle flex while ascending the steps to power.

  • 20 May 2019
