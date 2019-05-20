Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
President Zelensky high-fives and selfies his way to inauguration
Volodymyr Zelensky arrived at his own presidential inauguration in high spirits, greeting the crowd with kisses, high-fives, selfies, and a photo-friendly muscle flex while ascending the steps to power.
-
20 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-europe-48336589/president-zelensky-high-fives-and-selfies-his-way-to-inaugurationRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window