How Finland fights fake news

For the last five years, trolling, threats and harassment have been a part of daily life for Jessikka Aro, a journalist at Finland's national broadcaster, Yle.
It started in 2014 when she began to investigate what she calls "Russian troll factories" - places where people are paid to manufacture and spread deliberately misleading information.
Disinformation has become a global phenomenon, but now Finland's government thinks it's found a way to educate the public about the risks it poses.
06 Jun 2019
