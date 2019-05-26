Queues for Romanians voting abroad

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
European Elections 2019: Romanians across Europe queue at polling stations
Romanians living abroad faced long queues at polling stations across Europe.
West Midlands Police said they were called to a polling station in Birmingham, England due to the size of the crowd.
Romanian voters received three voting slips - one for the EU parliamentary vote, two for a national referendum.
The country’s state broadcaster said there was a request for polling hours to be extended abroad, which was turned down by the authorities.
-
26 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-europe-48415511/european-elections-2019-romanians-across-europe-queue-at-polling-stationsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window