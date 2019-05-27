Matteo Salvini: 'Europe is changing'
Video

Italian Deputy Prime Minister Salvini: 'Europe is changing'

Italy's Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini has said that 'Europe is changing' after his right-wing nationalist League party came top in the European elections in Italy.

Speaking after his party's victory, Salvini drew parallels between the League's success and that of other nationalists across the continent.

