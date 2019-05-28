Media player
'There is growing risk of no deal'
Taoiseach (Irish Prime Minister) Leo Varadkar has warned there is "growing risk" of a no-deal Brexit.
Mr Varadkar's comments come after Theresa May announced she will stand down from her position on 7 June.
The taoiseach said there was a "possibility that the new British prime minister may try to repudiate the withdrawal agreement".
Mr Varadkar said Ireland will "stand firm" on its position against a hard border between NI and Ireland.
28 May 2019
