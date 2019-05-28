'There is growing risk of no deal'

Video

Taoiseach (Irish Prime Minister) Leo Varadkar has warned there is "growing risk" of a no-deal Brexit.

Mr Varadkar's comments come after Theresa May announced she will stand down from her position on 7 June.

The taoiseach said there was a "possibility that the new British prime minister may try to repudiate the withdrawal agreement".

Mr Varadkar said Ireland will "stand firm" on its position against a hard border between NI and Ireland.

