Brexit 'a vaccine against EU fake news' - Tusk
The UK's struggle to implement Brexit has served as an antidote against "anti-EU propaganda and fake news", according to European Council President Donald Tusk.
He was speaking following talks with EU leaders in Brussels on Tuesday.
28 May 2019
