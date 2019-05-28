Brexit 'a vaccine against EU fake news'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Brexit 'a vaccine against EU fake news' - Tusk

The UK's struggle to implement Brexit has served as an antidote against "anti-EU propaganda and fake news", according to European Council President Donald Tusk.

He was speaking following talks with EU leaders in Brussels on Tuesday.

  • 28 May 2019
Go to next video: Matteo Salvini: 'Europe is changing'