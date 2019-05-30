River searches for missing Danube tourists
Hungary boat: Search for South Korean tourists after sinking

A tour boat sank in the Danube river after a collision collided with a larger boat in Hungary's capital, Budapest.

Many of those on board are still missing and a rescue operation is ongoing.

Police have launched a criminal investigation into the accident.

  • 30 May 2019