River searches for missing Danube tourists

Hungary boat: Search for South Korean tourists after sinking
A tour boat sank in the Danube river after a collision collided with a larger boat in Hungary's capital, Budapest.
Many of those on board are still missing and a rescue operation is ongoing.
Police have launched a criminal investigation into the accident.
30 May 2019
