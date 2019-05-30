Swinson: 'I am the person to lead'
Jo Swinson confirms Liberal Democrats leadership bid

Jo Swinson has announced she will run to become the next leader of the Liberal Democrats.

She faces competition from former Energy Secretary Sir Ed Davey, who has declared his intention to stand.

Current leader Sir Vince Cable will step down on 23 July and nominations to replace him close on 7 June.

  • 30 May 2019
