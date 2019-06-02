Cruise ship ploughs into Venice harbour

Media player
Huge cruise ship crashes into Venice harbour
A cruise ship has crashed into a dock in Venice, hitting a smaller vessel.
The MSC Opera, its horns blaring, ploughed into a wharf in San Basilio-Zattere.
No major injuries have been reported.
02 Jun 2019
