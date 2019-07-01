'Buses won't stop because I'm black'
Afro Napoli: The migrant football team fighting racism

Afro Napoli is a team trying to stamp out racism which is rife in Italian football, and increasing across the country.

The team's players are mostly migrants from African countries.

Sports director Pietro Varriale told BBC OS: "The team is directly addressing one of the biggest issues Italy's facing at the moment relating to migration."

Video journalist: Patrick Clahane

