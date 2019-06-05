How will Doonbeg welcome President Trump?
President Trump has arrived in Ireland for a two-day visit.

He met Taoiseach Leo Varadkar at Shannon Airport, then travelled to stay at his golf resort in Doonbeg.

Residents of the County Clare town have been giving their thoughts on Donald Trump's visit.

