Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
French Resistance nurse: ‘The Nazis were like a big rash’
Colette Marin-Catherine was a young girl when the Nazis invaded her village in Normandy, Northern France.
She joined the French Resistance when she was 14, and helped treat the wounded on D-Day. She worked as a nurse in a make-shift hospital with no medical training.
She has spoken to the BBC about her experiences on the 75th anniversary of D-Day.
Film by Jean Mackenzie, Sara Monetta and Andy Smythe for BBC Scotland's The Nine.
-
06 Jun 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-europe-48537394/french-resistance-nurse-the-nazis-were-like-a-big-rashRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window