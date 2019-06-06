Denmark's Social Democrats celebrate election victory
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Denmark's Social Democrats celebrate election victory

Mette Frederiksen, leader of Denmark's centre-left Social Democrats, is set to become the country's youngest ever prime minister at the age of 41 after her party emerged as the winner of Wednesday's general election.

She told cheering supporters that it had been "the first climate election in the history of Denmark" - a reference to her party's commitment to address climate change.

  • 06 Jun 2019