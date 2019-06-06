Media player
May and Macron say 'thank you' to D-Day veterans
Theresa May and France's President Emmanuel Macron have thanked veterans of the D-Day landings at an event to inaugurate a new memorial in Normandy.
On the 75th anniversary of the Allies' invasion of Nazi-occupied France, Mrs May told veterans "thank you", while Mr Macron said we owe them "our freedom".
06 Jun 2019
