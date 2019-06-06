'I came to give Trump a big Irish welcome'

Media player
Donald Trump: Doonbeg gives US president 'Irish welcome'
People in the Irish village of Doonbeg turned out in their hundreds to welcome Donald Trump to the country's west coast.
The US President is on a short visit to the Republic of Ireland after his state tour of the UK.
He and his family are staying at a major golf resort that he owns just outside the village.
Doonbeg residents and visitors who gathered in the village on Wednesday evening were full of praise for the president.
06 Jun 2019
