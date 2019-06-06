Media player
D-Day: ‘We didn’t want to fight’
Paul Golz was 18 when he was drafted into the German Army in 1943.
He was on watch during the morning of the D-Day landings and saw the first flares hit the beach.
He was captured by the Allies and kept as a prisoner until the end of World War Two.
He tells BBC Scotland’s The Nine that he was happy the invasion was a success.
Video by Jean Mackenzie, Sara Monetta and Andy Smythe.
06 Jun 2019
