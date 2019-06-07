Media player
D-Day veteran pays tribute to his late friend on the coast of Normandy
D-Day veteran Joe Cattini, 95, looks back on the events of the D-Day landings during the 75th anniversary.
He also talks about his good friend Bill Pendell who was also a D-Day veteran. Two statues were unveiled in his honour after he died in December 2018.
07 Jun 2019
