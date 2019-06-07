D-Day veteran pays tribute to his late friend
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

D-Day veteran pays tribute to his late friend on the coast of Normandy

D-Day veteran Joe Cattini, 95, looks back on the events of the D-Day landings during the 75th anniversary.

He also talks about his good friend Bill Pendell who was also a D-Day veteran. Two statues were unveiled in his honour after he died in December 2018.

  • 07 Jun 2019
Go to next video: D-Day veteran, 95, parachutes into France