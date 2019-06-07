Storm Miguel hits French coast

Media player
Storm Miguel buffets French coast at Cap Ferret
Winds of up to 129 km/h (80 mph) were recorded as Storm Miguel hit the coast of western France.
The storm had already hit northwestern Spain and had come in off the Bay of Biscay.
