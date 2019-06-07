Dublin protest against Trump's Irish visit

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Donald Trump: Dublin protest march against Irish visit
Several thousand people marched in the Irish capital to protest against the visit of US President Donald Trump.
The Trump 'baby blimp' which featured in anti-Trump protests in the UK also appeared in the Dublin demonstration.
The president, who has been staying at his golf resort nearly 300km (180m) away in County Clare, is due to leave Ireland on Air Force One later on Friday.
-
07 Jun 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-europe-48553605/donald-trump-dublin-protest-march-against-irish-visitRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window