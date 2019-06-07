Dublin protest against Trump's Irish visit
Several thousand people marched in the Irish capital to protest against the visit of US President Donald Trump.

The Trump 'baby blimp' which featured in anti-Trump protests in the UK also appeared in the Dublin demonstration.

The president, who has been staying at his golf resort nearly 300km (180m) away in County Clare, is due to leave Ireland on Air Force One later on Friday.

