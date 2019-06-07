Erdogan attends Mesut Ozil's marriage
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Mesut Ozil wedding: Erdogan attends as best man

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was best man at German footballer Mesut Ozil's wedding on Friday.

The 30-year-old Arsenal midfielder married his fiancee, former Miss Turkey Amine Gulse, at a luxury hotel on the banks of the Bosphorus.

  • 07 Jun 2019
Go to next video: Why Mesut Ozil sent a boy football boots