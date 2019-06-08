Protesters held after arrest of Russian journalist

Media player
Ivan Golunov: Protesters detained after arrest of Russian journalist
Russian police have detained several people protesting at the arrest of journalist Ivan Golunov in Moscow.
They were taken away after standing with placards outside the city's Nikulinsky Court.
08 Jun 2019
